Maryland educator framed principal for racist rant using AI-generated voice, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police arrested Pikesville High School's former athletic director Thursday morning and charged him with allegedly using artificial intelligence to impersonate Principal Eric Eiswert, leading the public to believe Eiswert made racist and antisemitic comments behind closed doors, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports.

Dazhon Darien was charged with disrupting school activities, after investigators determined they'd faked his voice and circulated the audio on social media in January, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office. Darien's nickname, DJ, was among the names mentioned in the audio clips he allegedly faked.

Eiswert's voice, which police and AI experts believe was simulated, made disparaging comments toward Black students and the surrounding Jewish community, was widely circulated on social media.

Authenticity was questioned

Questions about the audio's authenticity quickly followed. Police wrote in charging documents that Darien had accessed the school's network on multiple occasions in December and January searching for OpenAI tools, and used "Large Language Models" that practice "deep learning, which involves pulling in vast amounts of data from various sources on the internet, can recognize text inputted by the user, and produce conversational results." They also connected Darien to an email account that had distributed the recording.

Many current and former students believed Eiswert was responsible for the offensive remarks, while former colleagues denounced the audio and defended Eiswert's character. Eiswert himself has denied making those comments and said the comments do not align with his views.

The audio, posted to the popular Instagram account murder_ink_bmore, prompted a Baltimore County Public Schools and Baltimore County Police investigation. Eiswert has not been working in the school since the investigation began.

"Highly offensive and inappropriate"

The voice refers to "ungrateful Black kids who can't test their way out of a paper bag" and questions how hard it is to get those students to meet grade-level expectations. The speaker uses names of people who appear to be staff members and says they should not have been hired, and that he should get rid of another person "one way or another."

"And if I have to get one more complaint from one more Jew in this community, I'm going to join the other side," the voice said.

Police say the clip was received by three teachers the night before it went viral. The first was Darien; a third said she received the email and then got a call from Darien and teacher Shaena Ravenell telling her to check her email. Ravenell told police that she had forwarded the email to a student's cell phone, "who she knew would rapidly spread the message around various social media outlets and throughout the school," and also sent it to the media and the NAACP, police said.

She did not mention receiving it from Darien until confronted about his involvement. Ravenell has not been charged with a crime.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers at the time called the comments "disturbing" and "highly offensive and inappropriate statements about African American students, Pikesville High School staff, and Pikesville's Jewish community."

AI voice generation accessible, convincing

Billy Burke, head of the Council of Administrative & Supervisory Employees, the union that represents Eiswert, was the only official to suggest the audio was AI-generated.

Burke said he was disappointed in the public's assumption of Eiswert's guilt. At a January school board meeting, he said the principal needed police presence at his home because he and his family have been harassed and threatened. Burke had also received harassing emails, he said at the time.

Experts in detecting audio and video fakes told The Banner in March that there was overwhelming evidence the voice is AI-generated. They noted its flat tone, unusually clean background sounds and lack of consistent breathing sounds or pauses as hallmarks of AI. They also ran the audio through several different AI-detection techniques, which consistently concluded it was a fake, though they could not be 100% sure.

AI voice-generation tools are now widely available online, a single minute's recording of someone's voice can be enough to simulate it with a $5-a-month AI tool, the Nieman Journalism Lab reported in February.

There are few regulations to prevent AI imitations, called deepfakes, and few perpetrators are prosecuted.

By Kristen Griffith and Justin Fenton