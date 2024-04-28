Hundreds support Brigance Brigade Foundation's fight against ALS. Participants describe its impact

BALTIMORE - The annual Brigance Brigade Foundation (BBF) Race and Championship 5.7K and 1.57k Mile Family Fun Run/Walk returned to the Maryland Zoo Sunday morning.

BBF hosts the 5.7K run event every year to raise funds for its PALS (People Living with ALS) grants program and to honor former Baltimore Ravens' O.J. Brigance's jersey No. 57.

Rick Ritter attended and emceed the event.

More than 500 people came out to support families navigating ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

And Barbra Grammer crossed the finish line for the love of her life, Dave.

"For her dad and my husband. We lost him six years ago. He fought it for nine years and then his sister fought it for 12 years and died the year before she was born," said Barabra Grammer, longtime Brigance Brigade Foundation Race participant.

Grammer and her daughter Laura Mair are members of the Brigance Brigade.

"They supported us through grants for caregivers during tough times that's not supported by insurance, so they really helped us," said Laura Mair, a Brigance Brigade Foundation Race participant.

They joined hundreds for the annual Brigance Brigade Foundation Race and Family-Fun Run to make sure families get the equipment, supplies and resources they need while navigating ALS.

Before Dave passed away, Grammer and Mair's family received help from the Brigance Brigade.

"They really helped us with that. Also for a lift feature for his wheelchair, which is a quality of life thing that's also not supported, but it can raise you to eye level, you could sit at bar tops and everything. So it really gets you some quality of life," Mair said.

"This is what these guys are about and that's why that's why we continue to come out," Grammer said.

"We're supporting and helping other families who are living with this," Mair added.

The Brigance Brigade Foundation was founded by former NFL champion, current Ravens executive O.J. Brigance and his wife and Chanda. They formed the foundation in 2007 following O.J. 's diagnosis with ALS.

"As we know, when we're diagnosed with something, it does have a rippling effect. It does affect the whole entire family and friends as well," said Chanda Brigance. "So to know that all of these people plus even more are helping means the world."

Many people in the community, including Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce and linebacker Tavius Robinson, are also making it their mission to help.

"To see the things that he's accomplishing. He finds a way to get up every morning and you know, be there and smile and be encouraging. The guy's just awesome," Pierce said.

"I think it's just about you know, bringing more awareness to the situation although there's so many fighters out there just like O.J. so it's, it's important to bring awareness and just support," Robinson said.

Because this is for people like Dave and those who will keep going.

"I think he'd be really happy that he'd be proud of us and we're here with you," said Grammer. "We're going to keep doing it."

The Brigance Brigade Foundation's work is never finished.

You can learn more about their cause by visiting their website brigancebrigade.org.