Billie Eilish stopping in Baltimore on "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour"
BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Billie Eilish is stopping in Baltimore this fall on a massive arena tour in support of her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
The nine-time Grammy Award winner performs at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, October 4. It's her fourth stop on an 81-date world tour.
Presale tickets will be available starting with the American Express® Presale beginning Tuesday, April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week.
The remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, May 3 on the artist's website.
"Hit Me Hard and Soft," written by Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, releases on May 17.