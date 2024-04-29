Billie Eilish stopping in Baltimore on "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour"

BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Billie Eilish is stopping in Baltimore this fall on a massive arena tour in support of her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

The nine-time Grammy Award winner performs at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, October 4. It's her fourth stop on an 81-date world tour.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Presale tickets will be available starting with the American Express® Presale beginning Tuesday, April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week.

The remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, May 3 on the artist's website.

"Hit Me Hard and Soft," written by Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, releases on May 17.