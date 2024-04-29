Watch CBS News
Local News

Billie Eilish stopping in Baltimore on "Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour"

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Pop superstar Billie Eilish is stopping in Baltimore this fall on a massive arena tour in support of her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft." 

The nine-time Grammy Award winner performs at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, October 4. It's her fourth stop on an 81-date world tour. 

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish perform onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. / Getty Images

Presale tickets will be available starting with the American Express® Presale beginning Tuesday, April 30, with additional presales running throughout the week. 

The remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Friday, May 3 on the artist's website.

"Hit Me Hard and Soft," written by Eilish and FINNEAS, her brother and long-time collaborator, releases on May 17. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital news producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 11:38 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.