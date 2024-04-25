Busta Rhymes, Morris Day & The Time headlining AFRAM 2024 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Rapper Busta Rhymes and funk rockers Morris Day and The Time are headlining the 47th annual AFRAM this year in Baltimore, city leaders and organizers announced Tuesday.

That's not all. Alex Isley, Big Daddy Kane and Crystal Waters are among the talent rocking the historic Druid Hill Park over Juneteenth weekend.

Honoring 40 years of House music in Baltimore City, DJs Thommy Davis and Teddy Douglas of the Basement Boys will also be taking the stage.

AFRAM, a free festival that highlights local artists and makers alongside superstars, is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.

The event will be held in Druid Hill Park on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the AFRAM Festival.