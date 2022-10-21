Traveling to the State Fair of Texas? Here's how to avoid traffic
If you're traveling to the State Fair of Texas this weekend, here are some ways you can avoid traffic.
The State Fair of Texas opens in two weeks, and Big Tex is sporting a pair of new boots for fans to marvel at.
Preps are well underway for the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Sept. 29.
With four weeks until opening day, crews are hard at work setting up the 137th State Fair of Texas.
Here are the dishes that won in the savory, sweet and most creative category!
The top 10 finalists for the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards are here! If you were judging the competition, which winner would you choose in each category?
The name of the annual Texas-Oklahoma football matchup has been changed back to the Red River Rivalry, ditching the unpopular Red River Showdown used since 2014.
Whether you're into savory or sweet dishes, there's something for everyone's taste buds.
The fair kicks off on September 29 and runs through October 22.
Lost something at the state fair? You may want to check with the lost and found office.
Artist Eric Hansen was selected to paint the cowboy's first portrait.
The Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday.
The Red River Showdown is a major boon to the fair and local businesses.
The State Fair of Texas has finally kicked off, but we're wondering...What foods have stood out to you so far?
From Chicharon Explosion Nachos to Fried Charcuterie, food vendors at this year's State Fair of Texas aren't holding back on anything... fried that is!
The weekly event is meant to make the fair accessible to everyone.
Big Tex turned 70 today, and his friends gathered around a 6 foot long cake to celebrate!
The State Fair of Texas is celebrating Big Tex's 70th birthday on October 4.
Two HBCUs go head to head at the Cotton Bowl, a tradition going back to 1925.
Fair goers spend all year looking forward to the food and rides.
Meet Tom Grace, the man who created deep-fried BLTs and pickle pizza.
A Texas love story: Meet a husband and wife duo who are frying Oreos at the State Fair of Texas. Their first date was decades ago at the State Fair.
Juan Reeves with Smokey John's Bar-B-Que brought a classic and a sweet treat to the fair this year. The first is the classic smoked Turkey leg. The second was an entrant in the Big Tex Choice Awards. It's called the 'Ultimate Brookie Monster' and consists of a chocolate chip cookie/Oreo/marshmallow mix with triple chocolate brownie batter. It's then deep-fried and combined with some cheesecake, strawberry sauce, and Blue Bell ice cream.
Sculpture Tom Roberts is celebrating Big Tex's 70th birthday with around 1,000 pounds of butter. His creation involves Big Tex, a birthday cake, the world, and America.
CBS 11's Andrea Lucia shares the story of a woman who has been coming to the State Fair of Texas with family since she was just one-year-old. Now she shares that tradition with her children and grandchildren.
Dianne Feinstein was the longest-serving woman in the U.S. Senate as well as the longest-serving senator from California.
There are some changes to policies at the State Fair this year. Here's what you need to know.
As we move through Friday, we're expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Drink plenty of water and wear your sunscreen if you're heading to the State Fair.
Zyah died after a drive-by shooting last weekend in South Dallas, just outside Fair Park.
A local family from Anna says when you get this diagnosis, your world stops. And now, they're sharing their story in hopes it'll bring comfort to those battling this disease.
An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire outside the Vandergriff Honda in Arlington Thursday evening.
The return of a woman nicknamed the "serial squatter" by eviction attorneys is raising questions about how difficult it can be to evict someone from a home.
A federal jury awarded the 15-year-old son of Tony Timpa $1 million in damages seven years after Timpa died in police custody.
"Why is Texas protecting her? Because she did this once or twice in Colorado and they put her in prison."
Texas schools received more than 77,000 threats last year, according to data collected by the Texas Education Agency.
More than seven years after 32-year-old Tony Timpa died in police custody after calling 911 for help, the civil trial against four Dallas police officers began Monday.
In this episode of Eye on Politics, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is facing calls to resign after he announced he's becoming a Republican. Some of Attorney General Ken Paxton's former top deputies say they'll keep pursuing their whistleblower lawsuit against the state. And a judge has declared the state's new law limiting drag shows unconstitutional.
Jack Fink covers the biggest political stories making headlines across North Texas this week.
This week, a federal judge in Houston blocked a new state law that cracks down on sexually oriented performances, including some drag shows.
This week, some of the former top deputies hired by Attorney General Ken Paxton held a news conference to discuss the next steps in their whistleblower lawsuit against the state. Included in that group is Blake Brickman, who spoke with Jack Fink about their fight going forward.
At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.
PRIME faces scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.
When it comes to finding a place to live in North Texas, renting has become just as competitive and expensive as a home, if not more so.
Dozens of North Texans paid a pool contractor for projects it never completed. Now they're trying to figure out what happens next.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
A local family from Anna says when you get this diagnosis, your world stops. And now, they're sharing their story in hopes it'll bring comfort to those battling this disease.
CVS Health pharmacists are being run ragged by insufficient staff and corporate quotas that jeopardize patient safety, protest organizers claim.
The FDA stopped short of saying the potentially life-threatening condition was caused by the drugs, which have become popular for weight loss.
Americans still have ways to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at no out-of-pocket cost. Here's what to know.
Seniors have the highest rates of COVID hospitalizations by far, but hospitalizations among children—especially among those younger than 5—are rising fast.
The federal government is heading toward a shutdown that will disrupt many services, squeeze workers and roil politics.
The Texas Hill Country is home to hundreds of wineries.
The fine is the largest ever for keeping passengers on delayed flights without giving them a chance to leave the plane.
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break.
Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has left the company after 13 years with the the electric vehicle and solar panel maker.
"I have an uncle who plays football," 17-year-old Jacqueline Aguilar shared. "He played for Kansas and he's the one supporting me. And he was like, 'Oh, you have to do this.'"
The Texas Rangers moved to the brink of clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 with a 5-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Wilson is the first player in WNBA playoffs history with three consecutive 30-point games.
The Angels rolled to a 9-3 victory over Texas on Tuesday night preventing the Rangers from getting another step closer to wrapping up their first playoff appearance since 2016.
Adolis García, Mitch Garver and Nathaniel Lowe hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, and the first-place Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 for their sixth straight victory.
Michael Gambon, the British-Irish actor who portrayed Dumbledore in the latter 6 of the 8 "Harry Potter" movies, has died after a bout of pneumonia.
Black musician David Ryan Harris says that he was accused of trafficking his own children by a flight attendant on an American Airlines flight two weeks ago.
The Writers Guild of America released the details of their tentative agreement with Hollywood studios and have unanimously voted to end the nearly 150-day strike.
Through longer weekly episodes, "Survivor" will take a deeper dive into the players' stories as they're stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji.
Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s and played the eccentric medical examiner in the popular "NCIS" 40 years later, has died. He was 90.
CBS News Texas' Madison Sawyer breaks down the best traffic tips if you're headed to the State Fair.
Here's all the hard work the State Fair of Texas puts into making sure you and your family is safe while enjoying your time at the State Fair.
The Infinity Loop is one new ride at the State Fair this year. There are also two other new rides for children: Kiddie Bumper Boats and Toy Cars.
CBS News Texas' Brittany Rainey shows us some of the sights at the Texas State Fair on opening day.
ERCOT is asking residents to conserve electricity use
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Texas Health won't be able to go home for this year's Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean they can't join in the festivities.
A tornado struck Matador, killing at least four people, injuring nine.
Strong to severe storms have kept North Texans on their toes this week, with large hail pelting some areas and a tornado claiming three people's lives in Perryton, about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo.