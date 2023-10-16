State Fair of Texas beefs up security after 3 shot

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There was chaos at the State Fair Saturday night after a shooting in the food court sent some fairgoers running to safety, and others crouching down inside the rodeo. Thousands had to evacuate the fairgrounds, running through the gates to safety.

Sunday, there's beefed-up security, calm has been restored and fairgoers are relaxed as they make their way home.

Dallas police evacuated the entire fair after a 22-year-old named Cameron Turner shot three people inside the packed food court Saturday night. We're told the shooting stemmed from a conflict.

Dallas police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Cameron Turner, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dallas County

"Well, we were just standing here serving our nachos and all of a sudden out of nowhere we just hear the pops of gunfire, like five in a row," said Theron Williams, who works in the food court.

Williams says he was just 20 feet away from the shooting when it happened.

"Immediately there were screams and panicking people running that way and everything," Williams said. "I had to get my people

In the back for safety, and I got out here looking for any families. So I brought a couple of babies and their families back here."

Dallas police say the suspect ran from the scene but they were able to take him into custody.

But how did the suspect manage to bring a gun into the State Fair?

"That's what we're investigating, is how could that have made it in here," said Karissa Condoianis, with State Fair of Texas Public Relations. "Because with all the detection systems and everything that we're doing at the gates that should not be possible."

This year the fair implemented a new Open Gate weapon detection system at all pedestrian gates. But fairgoers who have a license to carry can enter the fairgrounds with their weapon concealed. The suspect in Saturday's shooting did not have a license to carry.

"No weapons are allowed at the Fair as a general rule; however, we understand the rights of Texans and we want to respect that," Condoianis said. "We do not allow open carry, which is legal in Texas at the Fair. So where we found middle ground was to allow concealed carry for licensed to-carry holders."

The gates to the Fair opened at 2 p.m. Sunday, a delayed start to give staff time to regroup.

To help ease fairgoers' fears, the State Fair beefed up security for the remainder of this year's fair with more officers, security and safety staff in and outside the fairgrounds.

That added security helped ease some family's fears.

"As a parent, it is really scary to think about. We live in a world that someone has so much hurt in their heart that they're gonna bring a weapon that could hurt somebody to something that should just be fun," said parent Emi Fitzgerald.

The State Fair asks everyone to remain "Fair Aware." If you see something that doesn't look right on the fairgrounds, please say something to a uniformed police officer or State Fair Safety Team member.