Safety review underway following shooting at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Following Saturday night's shooting at the State Fair of Texas, a safety review is underway into security checks at entrances and the process of keeping guests safe if violence erupts.

"We're deeply saddened by the events of Saturday," shared fair officials following the incident, which left three people injured.

Safety and security for fair attendees starts at the newly-added open gate weapons detection system. So far, fair officials said several people have tried to pass through with weapons. But all of those people were licensed to carry.

On Saturday night, the fair issued an active shooter alert through its speaker system, but many people didn't shelter in place.

"The message we used was active shooter and the protective action we asked was to shelter in place," said Jeff Cotner with fair security. "It's unreasonable for us to think get to all - 40,000, and speak to each one, it's not going to happen. But we can let them make their own decision, based on what they see and look and seek shelter for their family."

Police were also on-hand to help escort people off the fairgrounds and to safety quickly.