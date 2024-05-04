Cloudy Saturday in North Texas with chances of rain

NORTH TEXAS — We are starting off with cloudy skies and patchy fog in the area. Temperatures will warm from near 70 this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon.

An isolated shower and drizzle are possible from time to time with spotty afternoon storms. It won't be a washout all day, there will be plenty of dry time.

A weather alert has been issued for the overnight hours as rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west. A few severe storms are possible, especially for the areas highlighted in yellow to the west and south of the Metroplex. Large hail, damaging winds and localized flooding are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

You may get woken up overnight as storms move into DFW around 1 a.m. Widespread rainfall totals of 1"-3" are possible. Be careful of ponding on roadways if you will be on the roads overnight.

The storms will be in our eastern counties and heading out of the area by sunrise on Sunday.

A flood watch remains in effect through 1 p.m. Sunday for additional heavy rain possible on saturated ground. Please be careful of localized flooding and remember "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

While our Cinco de Mayo won't be a washout there will be showers and storms from time to time. It's a good idea to have an indoor backup plan. The severe threat is low and focused in East Texas tomorrow.

A few storms are possible each day next week, but it won't be a washout. Temperatures will heat back to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front moves in late week cooling us off heading into the weekend.