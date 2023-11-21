State Fair of Texas gunman indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – The accused shooter at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 14 has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cameron Turner, 22, has told investigators he acted in self-defense although according to the arrest warrant, his story didn't fully line up with security video.

The warrant says that on the video, several men were seen in the background approaching Turner. One of them then stopped and exchanged words with Turner, then he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired three to four times, hitting the man who approached him along with two others who were nearby.

The man who confronted Turner was one of the three people who were shot.

Turner is in the Dallas County Jail being held on over $1.5 million in bonds.