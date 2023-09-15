State Fair of Texas unveils Big Tex's new boots designed by Irving artist Jessica Bonilla

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas opens in two weeks, and Big Tex is sporting a pair of new boots for fans to marvel at.

How 'bout 'dem boots?! Check out Big Texas' boots designed by Jessica Bonilla of Irving. State Fair of Texas

Artist Jessica Bonilla of Irving created the winning design, beating hundreds of other applicants from across the country. All ages, from seven to 70 entered for a chance to have Big Tex wear their custom designed Lucchese cowboys boots. Featuring longhorns (of course), bluebonnets, bats, butterflies, cacti, jackrabbits and stars, the boots are a solid size 96.

The first-ever boot design contest was back in 2019. Since then, creative fans have enjoyed having a hand decorating the 1949 replica boot designed by Lucchese. They pair like powdered sugar to a funnel cake with Big Tex's 95-gallon hat and 33-ft. long belt.

So grab a Fletcher's corny dog, and check out the Big Guy and his new boots. Don't forget to snap a selfie with Tex to share on social media.

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 22.