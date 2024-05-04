Watch CBS News

Polls open for municipal elections in North Texas

Voters in Dallas are deciding on a more than $1 billion bond package for improvements to roads, parks and to help address flooding. Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters are deciding on $10 million in projected taxes to pay for a new city hall.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.