At 97, this Dallas man has marked his 72nd year visiting the State Fair of Texas: "I just think it's fantastic"

At 97, this Dallas man has marked his 72nd year visiting the State Fair of Texas: "I just think it's

At 97, this Dallas man has marked his 72nd year visiting the State Fair of Texas: "I just think it's

At 97, this Dallas man has marked his 72nd year visiting the State Fair of Texas: "I just think it's

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The State Fair of Texas has activities for people of all ages, including one 97-year-old Dallas man and his family.

You may often hear about the long family tradition of people going to the fair and passing along the excitement to their kids. Well, Michael Guadagnoli can sum up his love for it in just five words.

Michael Guadagnoli

"I just think it's fantastic," Guadagnoli said.

This season marks his 72nd time attending.

"I'm happy to say that I've enjoyed coming here, every year," Guadagnoli said. "I always find lots to do, things to see and people to meet. It's just wonderful."

He can even tell you about the first time he visited.

"First went in and out of where the animals are, and then we came up this way through the buildings and we went in every building all the way through and looked at everything," Guadagnoli said.

Sporting a State Fair badge, hat and Texas-themed socks, his excitement was noticeably reflected in his outfit as he strolled down memory lane alongside two of his kids.

"I came as early as I could when it first opened so it was not as many people," Guadagnoli said.

He said he's seen all the changes since first coming in 1951.

"There's just more demonstrations," Guadagnoli said. "More people and different kinds of food and drink."

He also noted that Big Tex grew, too.

"I don't think he was as big as he is now, but he was dressed as a Texan," Guadagnoli said.

And now, people recognize him during his visits.

"The person who was serving the root beer recognized me," Guadagnoli shared. "I was starting to walk up and order and she said, 'I know, I know,' and she handed it to me."

Even during his latest visit, he was pointed out by some fairgoers. He saw his friends at Smokey John's Bar-B-Que, where he enjoyed one of his favorite sandwiches.

But, his favorite part of the fair is the time spent he's spent with his loved ones. "I can remember when we first came here...the kids, and holding hands and walking through."

His son, also named Michael Guadagnoli, said coming out to the fair is something his parents instilled in him and his siblings early on.

"We're so happy to come to the fair with our father, he's really—if you will—our big Tex," he said. "Just looking at things from his perspective, it really teaches us. We're happy to do it."

And, if you're wondering, Guadagnoli is already planning his trip for next year.