DART, Trinity Metro offered free rides to the polls for municipal elections

NORTH TEXAS – Colorful election signs lined the outside of the Dallas County Elections Training and Warehouse Facility on Saturday, and voters had a free way to get there.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokeswoman Jeamy Molina said voters could go to the polls free of charge on its buses, trains, streetcar, and paratransit services.

"You show you voter ID registration card, and you'll be able to ride for free to go vote," Molina said.

Voters could get transportation to polling locations several different ways.

"We have a couple options. You can use our GoPass app, which plans your trip to make sure you know how to get to the polling location from whatever polling location you're at," Molina said. "You can always go to dart.org and get more information there."

Those with DART believe the service is important so everyone can make their voices heard.

"Not having a ride to the polls is no reason to not be able to vote. It's so important, Molina said. "We encourage everyone to take this opportunity to get on our bus, get on our train, get on our streetcar, and get to a polling location today, and get out to vote."

A steady stream of voters cast their ballots at Irving City Hall. Voters decided on a bond for a new city hall complex and council seats, among other items on the ballot.

"I had to come vote because this is part of me. This is part of my ancestors to know where I'm going. If you don't vote, don't complain about things," voter Valerie Harris said.

"Every election is very, very important. Citizens have the right to vote, and we vote the people in. We want the best for our city, the best quality, and the best people that we need," voter John Barbosa said.

Trinity Metro also offered free rides to the polls.

The free service is expected for November's general election so all voters can have a way to make it to the polls.