Watch live: State Fair officials announce Big Tex Choice Awards winners

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas State Fair judges are announcing which dishes won in each of the three Big Tex Choice Awards categories: best savory dish; best sweet dish; and most creative dish. CBS News Texas also made a survey of our own where you got to make your vote. You can check out those winners underneath the YouTube live stream.

CBS News Texas' Survey

Thirty-three CBS News Texas viewers voted in the best savory dish category. Our winner was the deep fried cheesy crab tater bites, with 15 votes.

CBS News Texas asked viewers which Big Tex Choice Awards finalists they thought was the best savory finalist. After 33 votes, the winner was the Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tator Bites. CBS News Texas / SurveyLegend

Twenty-nine CBS News Texas viewers voted in the best sweet dish category. Our winner was the bourbon banana caramel sopapillas, with 15 votes.

CBS News Texas asked viewers which sweets Big Tex Choice Awards finalists they thought was the best. After 29 votes, the majority chose the Bourbon Banana Caramel Sopapillas. CBS News Texas / SurveyLegend

Twenty-four CBS News Texas viewers voted in the most creative dish category. Our winner was the deep fried pho, with 10 votes.