Watch live: State Fair officials announce Big Tex Choice Awards winners
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Texas State Fair judges are announcing which dishes won in each of the three Big Tex Choice Awards categories: best savory dish; best sweet dish; and most creative dish. CBS News Texas also made a survey of our own where you got to make your vote. You can check out those winners underneath the YouTube live stream.
CBS News Texas' Survey
Thirty-three CBS News Texas viewers voted in the best savory dish category. Our winner was the deep fried cheesy crab tater bites, with 15 votes.
Twenty-nine CBS News Texas viewers voted in the best sweet dish category. Our winner was the bourbon banana caramel sopapillas, with 15 votes.
Twenty-four CBS News Texas viewers voted in the most creative dish category. Our winner was the deep fried pho, with 10 votes.
for more features.