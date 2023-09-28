Watch CBS News
Traveling to the State Fair of Texas? Here's how to avoid traffic

By Madison Sawyer

Here's how to navigate State Fair of Texas traffic
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you're traveling to the State Fair of Texas this weekend, here are some ways you can avoid traffic.

The easiest parking lot to use is near Gate 2, located at 925 S. Haskell Ave. It's easily accessible from I-30. 

If you're getting off I-30 eastbound, take the 2nd Avenue exit and turn left on Parry Avenue to get to the fair.

If you're getting off I-30 westbound, take the 1st Avenue exit, then loop around and you will arrive at Parry Street.

Parking costs $20 per vehicle with cash or card.

Another option is to take the DART Green Line to the Fair Park Station or to the MLK Station, which is a little to the south of Fair Park. Denton County riders can connect to the Green Line from the A-train and Tarrant County riders can connect from the TRE.

If you like to rideshare, 4206 Gurley Ave. near Gate 1 is where you want your driver to pick you up and drop you off.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 8:00 AM

