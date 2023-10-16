Accused State Fair of Texas gunman Cameron Turner claims self-defense

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The accused shooter at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 14 told investigators he acted in self-defense but, according to the arrest warrant, his story does not full line up with the security video.

Cameron Turner, 22, was booked into the Dallas County Jail early Sunday. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

According to the arrest warrant, Turner told investigators "he was attempting to protect his family when he was approached by a group of big males." He told officers he then "went into survival mode and felt threatened by the (man) so he shot him"

But when investigators watched the security video from inside the food court, officers noted a somewhat different story.

Officers wrote in the arrest report, "Turner was by himself - his family was not next to him" when he went to go buy a bottle of water.

On the video several men were seen in the background approaching Turner, according to the warrant. One of them then stopped and exchanged words with Turner. That's when Turner allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired 3-4 times, according to witnesses, hitting the man who approached him along with two others who were nearby.

Investigators wrote in the warrant "nothing was in the (man's) hand who approached Turner nor did he reach for anything."

The man who confronted Turner and was shot, according to jail records, has declined to cooperate with the investigation.