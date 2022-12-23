Gardening 101: Conifers to try
There are many advantages to conifer trees.
There are many advantages to conifer trees.
Drip irrigation is when you drip water slowly into the root zone from ground level.
Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States.
Veterans Produce is an idea seeded from one man trying to toil in the dirt to feed who he can. It is an idea that can take root and help solve hunger and homeless problems just about anywhere.
Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard.
It is better to plant a tree around here in the Fall instead of Spring. This gives the tree time to grow out its root structure.
The hackberry leafroller is a small green worm that looks like a tiny inchworm. It nests in the tree's branches and eats the leaves.
For those who would like to exercise their green thumb but don't have a backyard, container gardening is a space- and cost-friendly option.
This week's Gardening 101 is about changing out your summer annuals with cool-season annuals.
The program transforms school grounds into more comfortable playgrounds, teaching spaces, and a community greenspace.
Most basic herbs are easy to grow and great to use in cooking, providing a quick and steady reward for work and investment.
Here in the heat of the North Texas summer it's time to find some shade, so let's talk about what can grow there.
Many landscapes still bear the scars of the Great Freeze. Some landscapers and homeowners either haven't gotten around to removing and replacing the damaged or dead shrubs.
The Tarrant County Master Gardener Association is a gold mine of garden knowledge at the ready.
The Cowtown Marathon is just days away and this year, a Fort Worth woman is planning to cross the finish line to celebrate beating cancer.
Few crimes annoy Texans more these days than groups of street racers who block intersections to perform stunts and shoot fireworks only to avoid capture.
The child was taken to the close by Medical City Dallas Hospital, and according to police, was listed in critical condition.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are just two games into figuring out how to be co-stars for Dallas.
The system leaders' decision comes weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. Texas A&M University also recently changed its hiring practices.
The Cowtown Marathon is just days away and this year, a Fort Worth woman is planning to cross the finish line to celebrate beating cancer.
Few crimes annoy Texans more these days than groups of street racers who block intersections to perform stunts and shoot fireworks only to avoid capture.
The child was taken to the close by Medical City Dallas Hospital, and according to police, was listed in critical condition.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are just two games into figuring out how to be co-stars for Dallas.
The system leaders' decision comes weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. Texas A&M University also recently changed its hiring practices.
A federal program that helps millions of low-income families connect to the internet has been plagued with fraud and complaints, according to government records.
The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.
A source within DPD tells CBS11 detectives believe the man in yellow is 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. He's charged with sexual assault of a child.
Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.
Domestic violence is usually characterized by physical and emotional abuse but often there's another kind of abuse—financial abuse.
The system leaders' decision comes weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring. Texas A&M University also recently changed its hiring practices.
The congressional delegation's trip had been planned for weeks Self said, and came one day after President Joe Biden's secret visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelenskyy.
U.S. Rep. Keith Self spoke with political reporter Jack Fink while in Ukraine for a visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wants the Biden administration to designate Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia would be pausing participation in the nuclear arms control treaty.
Electric automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma.
While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the full scope may not be clear until after Jan. 1, one company owner pointed out, with many people still out of town for the holiday.
If the forecast has you scrambling to get those last-minute tasks checked off your to-do list, you're not alone.
After waiting for nearly two decades to find a match, a Frisco man is finally about to receive a new kidney thanks to his daughter's hard work and a new organ donation program.
Senate Bill 1029 would make it illegal for nearly all trans people in the state to receive both surgical and nonsurgical treatments.
The FDA says Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment may be contaminated with bacteria, following outbreak of a drug-resistant strain.
Proposed legislation in California would ban five common chemicals from all goods sold, distributed or made in the state.
Over 40,000 fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Smith County last week, officials announced Sunday.
At their annual meeting, Visit Fort Worth touted that the city saw a record number of tourists in 2022.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
When you're the last lone surviving store in any industry, you've earned the right to have fun and hype it up.
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change.
The general manager of the Galleria Dallas put out a statement on Facebook to dispel the viral rumor that the mall was closing after news of the property getting new owners broke.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are just two games into figuring out how to be co-stars for Dallas.
Jayden Wilson, born with a rare genetic condition, had never played in a game for the school before. And not only did he play, he made the first shot—a three-pointer that went straight through the net.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up hasn't even stopped throwing while getting ready for the NFL combine and draft.
Griner will be re-signing with the Phoenix Mercury for a one-year contract, a source has confirmed to CBS News.
Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich are all one step closer to basketball immortality.
Actor and comedian Richard Belzer, known for his role as Detective John Munch on "Law & Order", has died, his longtime friend confirmed.
Willis was originally diagnosed with aphasia last year, but has since received a "painful" new diagnosis.
One of Welch's best-known roles was in "One Million Years, B.C.," where she had just a few lines but wore a fur bikini that would soon become iconic.
You can expect to find Barney across various mediums including television, film, YouTube content, music, and a range of kids' products.
It's no secret that Super Bowl ads are the most expensive advertisements on the air. But are they still worth the money?
The high on Thursday will be 70.
The Cowtown Marathon is just days away and this year, a Fort Worth woman is planning to cross the finish line to celebrate beating cancer.
Few crimes annoy Texans more these days than groups of street racers who block intersections to perform stunts and shoot fireworks only to avoid capture.
Annette Addo-Yobo is using her platform to help other young people shine.
Rain chances also increase into the weekend.
Where there is love, there is life and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth says it's overflowing with bundles of love. Happy Valentine's Day!
Despite the chaos caused when freezing rain falls in North Texas, the silent and stunning beauty of ice is something to admire.
The crisp air, fresh thunder sleet, frosty trees and kids playing in the street can only mean one thing -- snow day!
Babies at Baylor Scott & White Health are rooting for TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. The tiny college football fans were born at the official hospital for the Horned Frogs, and will be chanting them on as they play at SoFi Stadium Monday evening.
What better way to ring in the new year than with a new baby? These proud parents celebrated the beginning of 2023 with a new family member!