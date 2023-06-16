Gardening 101: Summertime annual and perennial combinations

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – I use annuals sparingly in my yard. My opinion is that they are expensive and water hungry as a rule. But it is difficult to match their vibrant color display they can put on through the summer.

You can maximize their visual effect by teaming them with perennials. Put these "I only have to buy these once" plants in the backdrop and keep a steady mix of annuals in front of them. The additional color can exaggerate your space and effect. This way you can use fewer annuals (and less water) to add the color-pop that you seek.

This story is another in a series of perennial/annual combinations I've done with Jennifer Hatalski at Calloway's Garden. As I tell her all the time, I go to box stores to buy plants. I go to Calloway's to find ideas (and go to public gardens to find inspiration).

Of all the flowering plants mentioned in the story, I want to talk about Bee Balm. It is a must-have plant for your yard. It has a long bloom cycle and is an absolute magnet for bees (hence the name).

You can also make a medicinal tea from the blooms – a favorite of native Indians. I grow a native purple variety that gets close to four feet tall. There are many varieties and a range of colors to choose from, but I like to grow native where I can.

All the plants above are rather tough and can handle the Texas summer. In fact, the purslane is labeled as one of the Texas Superstars, plants recommended for our area.

Jeff Ray is the senior First Alert Meteorologist at CBS News Texas and avid gardener. When not covering weather, he is finding stories about Gardening in north Texas. If you would like Jeff to come talk to your group about how changing weather patterns are changing the way we garden in this area, please email him at jaray@viacomcbs.com .