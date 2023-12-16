Gardening 101: What to buy a gardener for Christmas

NORTH TEXAS - If you are looking for some gift ideas for the Gardener in your life, I've got a few of the obvious suggestions.

I went to go see my friend George Pavelek of New Purpose Urban Farms in Colleyville. George is always experimenting with plants and garden techniques; I trust his advice on all things dealing with dirt and growing food.

I'll let you watch the story but do want to emphasize a key point: Spend the extra money on good hand tools, especially on the hand snips and hand spades. Your Gardener will use these tools almost daily for years.

It is wise to do your research if you want to garden in North Texas.

A must-have magazine is The Texas Gardener. George and I are also big fans of Mother Earth News. Perhaps the best book I can recommend is Neil Sperry's Lone Star Gardening. I'm almost sure I'm looking up something in that book weekly.

I'm also a huge fan of Steve Huddleston. I've done dozens of stories with him when he worked at The Fort Worth Botanic Garden. He co-authored a great book, Easy Gardens for North Central Texas.

I'm running another story next week with Jennifer Hatalski of Calloway Garden Center and Nursery. She had a table full of Christmas ideas I'll share for you last-minute shoppers 😊