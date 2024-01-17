Watch CBS News
Climate change and backyard gardens: Climate Talk with Granbury Garden Club

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

GRANBURY - With the thaw in place, our own First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Ray traveled to Granbury Wednesday

Ray spoke to the Granbury Garden Club about how the changing climate is affecting backyard gardens across North Texas and how to adapt to the new normal. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 10:26 PM CST

