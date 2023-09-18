Gardening 101: Heat resistant trees

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The DFW area has suffered two historically hot and dry summers back to back.

Of the 10 hottest summers on record, half of them have occurred just in the last 15 years. There is growing concern among some local Arborists on what are the best trees for a warmer and drier climate.

I talked with Rachal McGregor of the Texas Tree Foundation. McGregor is an Urban Arborist and has worked with other experts in her field to start making a list of trees to recommend for a warmer and drier climate.

The first option is always to look at trees that are native. They all have a proven track record on what can handle the typical weather extremes of north Texas. But not all these selections are necessarily drought-resistant. And the warmer nights of late (DFW logged one night where the low only got down to 84° in the previous century - August had 10) are new to any native species.

This list is a work in progress, a survey of what weathered the last two summers will help inform the recommendations. Walking around a Fort Worth city park, McGregor pointed out four species she would suggest for Fall planting if a new tree is needed.

The Red Oak is susceptible to Oak Wilt, a disease that has been found inside the Metroplex. If you live in an area where it has shown up, don't' plant one. You can plant a Burr Oak instead, another recommendation.

Cedar elms are great trees for a hot and dry future. Most have easily faired the last two summers. American elms are another choice. Dutch Elm disease is found to our east and not in this area.

If you have a smaller space a Texas Red Bud is an option. Perhaps an even better one for us now is the Mexican Red Bud. This variety is even better suited for our warm temperatures yet can survive temperatures down to -5°F.

Changing climate means changing your landscape. A warmer future doesn't mean one with less shade.

Jeff Ray is the senior First Alert Meteorologist at CBS News Texas and an avid gardener. When not covering the weather, he is finding stories about Gardening in North Texas. If you would like Jeff to come talk to your group about how changing weather patterns are changing the way we garden in this area, please email him at jaray@viacomcbs.com.