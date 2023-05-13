Gardening 101: How to take care of cactus

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Cactus is a plant that symbolizes the desert southwest. Perhaps no plant you can grow more says "leave me alone" than the thorny versions of these desert champions.

They thrive where most plants dare not follow, the hottest and driest locations on earth. They have legendary ability to survive long periods of drought and to store staggering amounts of water.

There are native species of cactus that you can easily grow in your yard. Think long and hard about where you are going to grow them. They can produce a formable barrier that can seal off a closed area or corner of your property. They can also spread over a rather large space if allowed.

Don't think they grow in sand – they don't – they need soil. That will die quickly if they get trapped in soggy clay soil, so find a high spot in your yard where it gets the hottest and most sun. Add some sand or aggregate to your clay soil to turn it into a sandy loom. Pebbles can also be mixed in. Just make sure you are not trapping water under the plants, and you should be fine.

Prickly pear comes in several varieties but one of the more attractive choices is Purple Prickly Pear. It will turn purple in the colder parts of the season and has a bright yellow flower as well. The flower turns into a fruit that can be eaten. If you want to make use of the pear pads in Southwestern or Mexican cuisine, I'd recommend planting the thornless version that is available.

Pads will drop off the plant. They seal off the tear and slowly take root into the soil. This is the main way they spread away from their original planting. Don't be surprised if you must keep their growth in check; your yard is likely a much more friendly place for them than their usually harsh habitat.

Cactus is truly one of those "plant and forget" additions to the corner of your landscape. It would take an epic drought to kill one. Freeze damage can scar them but they usually just grow past the damage. They are not something you want to brush against which makes them a perfect green barrier for your property. And their maintenance requirement? Uh… yeah, leave them alone.