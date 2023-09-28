Cedric The Entertainer talks new novel, success of "The Neighborhood"
Cedric The Entertainer's new novel "Flipping Boxcars," follows the story of his grandfather's experience as a Black man in America during the 1940's.
Cedric The Entertainer's new novel "Flipping Boxcars," follows the story of his grandfather's experience as a Black man in America during the 1940's.
A historic Black church in North Texas seeking to continue its nearly 140-year legacy is facing opposition from both neighbors and city officials.
This deep Texas history isn't just about Black people or freed slaves and it's not just about a federal holiday. It's about Mother Freedom and her heroes.
A new mural in Fort Worth is teaching people in the community about local Black history.
Join CBS News Texas in celebrating the many contributions of our Black community members during Black History Month.
A statue of rodeo legend Bill Pickett stands as a monument in front of Fort Worth's Cowtown Coliseum, celebrating the history of Texas' - and America's - Black cowboys.
The Stars players will wear Black History warm-up jerseys as well. The jerseys have been designed by Brian Delumpa, a graphic artist for the team.
A North Texas teacher is inspiring students with his love of hip hop and rap, collaborating with his sixth graders to tackle topics like Black History Month, bullying and even STAAR testing with music videos.
Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley was a four-year track letterman at UTA. Now he's set to make history.
It's called "Star-chase." and the White Settlement Police Department is the first in North Texas to use it.
When the SWAT team entered the suspect's home, she fled to the attic and barricaded herself.
Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing five Texas cities to block policies that decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses.
Buckingham Palace says doctors who treated Britain's King Charles III for an enlarged prostate discovered an unspecified form of cancer, and he's now being treated.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday at the Ladera Apartments, located at 2029 Dayton Street.
It's called "Star-chase." and the White Settlement Police Department is the first in North Texas to use it.
When the SWAT team entered the suspect's home, she fled to the attic and barricaded herself.
Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing five Texas cities to block policies that decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses.
Buckingham Palace says doctors who treated Britain's King Charles III for an enlarged prostate discovered an unspecified form of cancer, and he's now being treated.
It happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday at the Ladera Apartments, located at 2029 Dayton Street.
The FDA has received more than 116,000 medical device reports related to the foam breakdown.
The murders happened three weeks apart—one in the parking lot of a business. The second is in an apartment complex. Thursday, the cases culminated in capital murder arrests.
Measles, a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus, was once officially declared eradicated in U.S. but cases are now showing up across the country.
For the second time this week, a North Texas police department was involved in a high-profile chase that ended with a crash.
The suspected drunk driver hit another vehicle along with two pedestrians, sending three people to the hospital.
The immigration deal would overhaul American border policy by restricting access to the asylum system during spikes in illegal immigration.
Every week, we break down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond.
Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the ongoing standoff at the southern border. Republican Jill Dutton wins the runoff in the special election for Texas House District 2 over Brent Money, but they're set to face-off again in next month's primary. And we speak to the Democratic candidates in the Dallas County Sheriff's race where the former sheriff wants her old job back.
Two hotly contested primary contests include the Democratic primary for Dallas County Sheriff and the Republican primary for Texas House District 2 in Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Thursday that it was time to take away "even more capability than we've taken in the past."
If you're shopping for a child booster seat to put in your vehicle, there's good news.
Owner Luis Olvera closed his shop last week because he was behind on rent, but is now able to re-open after receiving help from the Dallas community.
For 22% of those with holiday debt, they say it will take them at least five months to pay it all off.
In January, many scammers switch from holiday deal scams to fraudulent exercise programs and products.
Pepperoni, a beloved family pet, got sick in December and had to be put down. The family was told they were still expected to pay for a pet wellness plan they no longer needed.
Update from the Food and Drug Agency comes days after Philips said it would stop selling the devices in the U.S.
Health officials have warned for years about a growing syphilis epidemic, and 2022 had the highest numbers in decades.
Musk said Monday that a human underwent surgery to receive the brain implant, as Neuralink eyes its first product launch.
From Dallas to Fort Worth, hospitals are seeing another wave of flu cases in both adults and young kids.
"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said of King Charles III.
Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company is facing a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages over the wrappers on Reese's peanut butter candies.
The deal was approved just shy of a month since the families of Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont announced their intention to buy the club
Some of America's biggest retailers are working to increase their shipping speeds to please shoppers expecting faster and faster deliveries.
The company said the club will be "revitalized" and undergo "extensive renovations" before reopening in late 2024.
For customers of SmileDirectClub, they were greeted with a message that they had shut down when logging on to its website.
North Texas is set to host nine matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, something that Dallas Sports Commission Director Monica Paul says took over seven years to work on.
According to US Soccer, host cities can expect to rake in $90 to 480 million in economic impact.
AT&T Stadium will host nine World Cup games, including one of the semifinals.
The home of the Jets and Giants will host the championship match of the 48-team tournament on July 19.
The six pairs of Air Jordan shoes were from the last games of the 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals.
Last year, Beyoncé's "Renaissance" lost the album of the year race to Harry Styles' "Harry's House." Her previous solo album, "Lemonade," lost to Adele's "25" in 2017.
Swift announced she is releasing "The Tortured Poets Department" as she accepted the Grammy Award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights."
Here is a list of winners and nominees at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Poonam Pandey "bravely fought the disease" and died, according to a social media statement, but the fake announcement was soon met with online criticism.
Angsty fans have speculated for days over how Taylor Swift can perform a concert as part of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, and a day later support boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Children's Health said that they saw 720 flu cases across their network of hospitals in the last week. It's another jump in cases for the month and the highest volume of cases that children's health has seen since 2022.
Taylor Sheridan's latest series "Land man" is being shot along West Camp Bowie, near the new JD's Burgers.
More bad news for Boeing. The company has to rework about 50 planes after a new issue was found during the production of 737 Max jets. In a memo to employees, it was revealed that a supplier had mis-drilled holes in the fuselages. The 737 Max factory in Washington will spend several days working on a fix. Boeing says this is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely. But this could delay the delivery of Max planes to airlines.
The technology sounds like something straight out of a "Mission impossible" movie: A high-tech device allows police to target the vehicle they're pursuing without having to engage in a high-speed, dangerous chase.
The $35 restaurant gift card and restaurant roadmap are available at Colleyville Center, the business center, the library and city hall. There is a limited supply of cards available and it expires at the end of the month.
Dallas artist Roberto Marquez traveled to the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, the U.S. capital and will attend this weekend's statewide protest in Austin.
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of fans gathered outside and all around Globe Life Field in Arlington to celebrate the Texas Rangers historical World Series win!
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at several Texas Health hospitals were dressed in creative costumes for Halloween.
Is that the smell of cotton candy, beignets and brisket wafting over Fair Park? It sure is, and we are here for it!
No one puts these dolls back in their boxes. Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth are pretty in pink!