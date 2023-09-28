New problem found on Boeing 737 Max planes

More bad news for Boeing. The company has to rework about 50 planes after a new issue was found during the production of 737 Max jets. In a memo to employees, it was revealed that a supplier had mis-drilled holes in the fuselages. The 737 Max factory in Washington will spend several days working on a fix. Boeing says this is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely. But this could delay the delivery of Max planes to airlines.