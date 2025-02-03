Garland dentist brings smiles to Ghana through nonprofit

NORTH TEXAS — In her dental office in Garland, Dr. Elizabeth Acquaye is known for her warm smile and excellent care. But beyond her daily practice, there's another side to her that few patients see.

Dr. Elizabeth Acquaye CBS News Texas

"Helping someone you know is easy. But to help someone you don't… that takes a special heart," Dr. Acquaye said.

Her journey began at the age of 8 when she emigrated from Ghana to North Texas. She pursued a career in dentistry and eventually opened her own practice in Garland. But her impact goes far beyond the walls of her clinic.

"It's like, you could have been vacationing, but instead, you chose to go across the ocean to help someone who will remember it for the rest of their lives… like it helped me," she said.

Each year, Dr. Acquaye returns to Ghana, where her family still lives, to transform lives and smiles. She operates her own nonprofit, Healing Hearts and Hands, which provides dental care to poor and disadvantaged children in villages and orphanages across Ghana.

"For some of these children, it's the first time they've ever gotten their teeth cleaned or seen a dentist," she said.

Dr. Acquaye fundraises for all the supplies for her trips, which aim to help 3,000 patients annually. Last year, however, the number nearly doubled, with close to 7,000 people receiving care — a powerful reminder of the immense need for healthcare in these rural areas.

"It's hard for these people in rural areas to have access to medical and healthcare," Dr. Acquaye said.

Despite the overwhelming demand, Dr. Acquaye remains passionate about making a difference. She believes that even if her efforts only help one person, it's all worth it.

"If I can just influence one of them to go back and do something like this when they get older… then it's worth it," she said.

For more information about her 2025 trip and nonprofit, visit Healing Hearts and Hands.