How to protect your car, your home and yourself when massive hail hits North Texas

A First Alert Weather Day is in place this Tuesday for North Texas, with the First Alert Weather team calling it the highest threat of severe weather so far this season, as a tornado watch is in effect for eastern counties heading into the evening.

The main line of storms is expected to move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., right in the middle of the evening commute.

Large to baseball- or even softball-size hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and frequent lightning are likely, with an elevated tornado threat developing into the evening hours.

Here are the steps experts say you should take now to protect yourself, your car and your home before storms hit.

Why this hail threat is especially dangerous

Large hail can fall at extremely high speeds, posing a serious risk to people, vehicles and homes, according to emergency officials and auto safety experts from MedStar and auto repair company Gerber Collision & Glass.

Driving during hail can make impacts more severe because a vehicle's speed increases the force of the hail striking it, according to AAA Texas.

What to do if you're driving in hail

If you're caught on the road when hail starts falling, multiple safety groups say staying inside your vehicle is critical.

Slow down and pull over safely, keeping clear of traffic.

Do not stop under overpasses, which can become dangerous in storms, according to AAA Texas and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Angle your car forward so hail hits the reinforced windshield, not weaker side windows, according to Progressive.

Turn on low beams and increase following distance, per AAA.

Seek covered shelter like a parking garage or gas station canopy if possible.

Once stopped:

Stay inside your vehicle.

Lie down or recline your seat and turn your back to the windows.

Cover yourself with a blanket or jacket to protect from shattered glass, Progressive advises.

Why experts say avoid overpasses

While it may seem like a safe place to stop, experts warn overpasses can increase danger.

They often become congested with drivers seeking shelter, raising the risk of crashes, according to AAA. Wind can also intensify under bridges, creating a tunnel effect that pulls in debris, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

What if a tornado develops?

If a tornado is nearby while driving:

Stay in your car with your seatbelt on, Zavadsky said.

Duck below window level and cover your head and face with a jacket or blanket.

Move to a lower area away from the roadway if possible, but avoid flood-prone ditches, according to MedStar guidance.

How to protect your home and car before a hailstorm arrives

Preparation ahead of time can help reduce damage.

Park vehicles in a garage or covered area, according to State Farm.

Close blinds and curtains to prevent broken glass from spreading indoors.

Review your insurance coverage and deductible before storms hit.

What to do after hail damage

If your home or car is damaged, experts say your first steps matter.

Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage, such as covering broken windows or roofs, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

Avoid climbing onto your roof, and instead call a contractor for inspection, the group advises.

Document damage with photos and keep receipts, which may be required for insurance claims, according to State Farm.

Contact your insurance company promptly.

Experts also warn to be cautious of contractors going door-to-door after storms.

With a moderate risk for severe storms and the potential for destructive hail during the evening commute, officials and safety experts urge residents to prepare early and avoid unnecessary travel.