Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg named NBA Rookie of the Year

The moment Dallas Mavericks fans, and more so the Mavs themselves, were waiting for has arrived. Dallas' face of the franchise, Cooper Flagg, was officially named NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday evening.

Flagg was in a tight race with his college roommate and Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel for the award throughout the season.

"This is a truly great honor," said Flagg. "I'm grateful to receive this award and thankful to everyone in the Dallas Mavericks organization who believed in me from day one. None of this happens without my teammates, coaches and the people around me pushing me every day. I came here to compete and help this team win. This is just one step forward in what we're building."

In his first year in the NBA, Flagg averaged 21 points (led NBA rookies), 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mavericks. He became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50+ points in a game when he dropped 51 against the Orlando Magic on April 3rd.

Despite the accolades, Flagg's former Duke teammate has kept pace with him in terms of making history.

Knueppel became the first rookie to lead the NBA in 3-pointers made (273) and helped lead the Hornets to a Play-in appearance.

Flagg was gifted to Dallas by the basketball gods after the Mavericks overcame a 1.8% chance to win the draft lottery, allowing them to select him first overall.

With the Mavericks back in the lottery for 2026, all eyes will be on whether they can repeat that sort of luck and snag another top prospect to pair up with Flagg.