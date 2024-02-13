Dallas doctor leading the charge in an institution that treated him differently the very day he was born

Dallas doctor leading the charge in an institution that treated him differently the very day he was

DALLAS - Parkland Health & Hospital System is the public health medical lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Dallas County residents, paid for with their tax dollars.

One of their own helps guide this medical center.

"My name is James Griffin. I am the current president of the staff, also chief of Anesthesiology Services."

Dr. Griffin leads Parkland's 3,300-strong infantry of doctors and advanced practice nurses as Medical Staff President.

The 65-year-old was born in Parkland in the racially segregated maternity ward designated for Black mothers only.

Griffin's family moved to an Oak Cliff neighborhood from south Dallas when he was a boy. His parents could not vote until he was in the second grade.

It took more than 100 years of Parkland history before a Black man, the product of southern Dallas would be elected as Parkland's Medical Staff President.

Six decades later, his history-making for Parkland speaks to the Dallas of old. His 95-year-old mother still lives here.

"I think everybody creates their own history," said Griffin. "But there is no success unless there is a successor and so I might be lucky enough to be the first but I certainly shouldn't be the last."

Her guidance helped pave this path with the words Griffin often shares with his Parkland community: "Character defines conduct, regardless of circumstance."