St. Luke Community UMC welcomes Opal Lee

DALLAS – The grandmother of Juneteenth joined St. Luke Community United Methodist Church on Sunday as its congregation celebrated Black History Month.

Opal Lee sat down with Pastor Richie Butler and members to share more on her decades-long fight to get that day – marking the unofficial end of slavery – the federal recognition it deserved. 

But the 97-year-old Nobel Peace Prize nominee said she's not done yet.  She's currently leading the charge for a National Juneteenth Museum.  It's slated to open on Fort Worth's southside next year.

"I keep saying we've got a long way to go," Lee said. "There's so much work to be done. I've decided I'm going to keep walking (and) talking till somebody listens." 

First published on February 18, 2024 / 7:38 PM CST

