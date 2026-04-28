Possibly armed subject at large, North Fort Worth residents asked to stay indoors after shots-fired call

Fort Worth police flooded a neighborhood in North Fort Worth early Tuesday afternoon after officers reported a shots-fired incident.

As of the last update from Fort Worth PD, they are searching for a male subject in the area, possibly on foot and possibly armed.

Police said they were investigating a burglary call on North Juliet Lane near Basswood Boulevard and North Riverside Drive when the shots were fired.

Multiple law enforcement resources are currently on site, which police dispatch logs show includes numerous SWAT units. Police are advising the public to avoid the area, and said that anyone who is located in the Summerfields subdivision to stay inside.

Video of the scene shows numerous squad cars lining Basswood Boulevard and a roadblock closing northbound Riverside Drive to traffic.

North Riverside Elementary School, Fossil Hill Middle School, Vista Ridge Middle School and Basswood Elementary School, all Keller ISD campuses in the area, have been in a secure lockout status since about 12:10 p.m., the district said in a statement. North Riverside Elementary was temporarily under a lockdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.