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Former Chick-fil-A employee accused of stealing $80,000 in fraud scheme, Grapevine police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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Police in Grapevine say a former Chick-fil-A employee is accused of stealing more than $80,000 by fraudulently refunding transactions to himself.

Police say Keyshun Jones was let go from the restaurant in October. The next month, police say surveillance video shows Jones behind the counter unattended, ringing up 800 trays of mac and cheese. Officers say he then refunded more than $80,000 to his personal credit cards. 

Police say he evaded arrest multiple times; however, investigators caught up with him earlier this month. He is charged with theft, money laundering and evading arrest.  

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