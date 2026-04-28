Mineral Wells officials urge residents to avoid northeast area after storm damage

Emergency Management officials in Mineral Wells are asking residents to stay home and avoid travel in the northeast area of the city due to widespread storm damage.

Officials said the area from Country Club Estates to Lake Mineral Wells State Park along Highway 180 has confirmed structural damage. First responders are on the scene and assessing the situation.

The city said people have been injured, but none are critical.

Much of North Texas has been under repeated rounds of severe thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening, with tornado warnings, damaging winds and large hail affecting multiple counties as storms continue to track across the region.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.