Dallas Stars, Mavericks celebrate Black History Month

DALLAS – Two North Texas sports teams are hosting events to celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb. 10, the Dallas Stars Foundation will host the second annual Black-Owned Business Market. The market will be at Rusty Nickel Icehouse in Fort Worth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market features several Black-owned businesses providing jewelry, artwork, clothing and more.

The Stars will also have a Black History Night during their Feb. 26 game against the New York Islanders.

The Dallas Mavericks are holding a Black History Art Contest that runs now until Feb. 15.

North Texas students are encouraged to create and digitally submit a work of art that interprets the beliefs of past and present Black leaders.

The winners of the contest will be recognized during the Mavs home game on Feb. 22 and will receive a trip to Detroit, where they will visit historical sites and attend the Mavs vs. Detroit Pistons game. The art will also be displayed in the African American Museum in Dallas.