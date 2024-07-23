Pittsburgh Field Club's 1st hole highlights Western Pennsylvania's topography | The Elite 18

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The opening hole at the Pittsburgh Field Club is unique and highlights all the best things about Pittsburgh's topography when it comes to golf.

"It really encompasses the club," said Head Golf Professional Chris Sheehan.

The 1st hole at the Pittsburgh Field Club is one of the best opening holes in all of western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team

From the first tee box, there's a beautiful view and you can see 17 of the holes on the club's property.

"It's just a beautiful starting hole," Sheehan said.

While many people may not like the prospect of opening their round with a long Par 4, the 1st hole at the Field Club starts with a downhill carry, leading to the yardage playing shorter than its actual number.

While the hole might appear to be enticing from the start, looking back to the tee box from the fairway can reveal just how difficult and dangerous of a tee shot it was.

"It does pose a lot of difficulties," Sheehan said. "Certainly with the tee shot and the uphill second shot. And this green is difficult to putt on. It's really a demanding opening hole, but it's something the club is proud of."

The 1st hole at the Field Club is one of many at the course that provide incredible vistas of the historic clubhouse on top of the hill and is definitely one of the best opening holes in the Pittsburgh area.

Pittsburgh Field Club

Founded: 1882

Public or Private: Private

Location: 121 Field Club Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Phone Number: 412-963-8500

Website: www.fieldclub.org

Course Designer: Alexander Findlay

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Gold - 6,827 yards - 73.9/138

Black - 6,717 yards - 73.3/135

Blue - 6,337 yards - 71.5/133

White - 5,779 yards - 68.4/130

Red - 5,508 yards - 67.0/127