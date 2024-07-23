Pittsburgh Field Club's 1st hole highlights Western Pennsylvania's topography | The Elite 18
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The opening hole at the Pittsburgh Field Club is unique and highlights all the best things about Pittsburgh's topography when it comes to golf.
"It really encompasses the club," said Head Golf Professional Chris Sheehan.
From the first tee box, there's a beautiful view and you can see 17 of the holes on the club's property.
"It's just a beautiful starting hole," Sheehan said.
While many people may not like the prospect of opening their round with a long Par 4, the 1st hole at the Field Club starts with a downhill carry, leading to the yardage playing shorter than its actual number.
While the hole might appear to be enticing from the start, looking back to the tee box from the fairway can reveal just how difficult and dangerous of a tee shot it was.
"It does pose a lot of difficulties," Sheehan said. "Certainly with the tee shot and the uphill second shot. And this green is difficult to putt on. It's really a demanding opening hole, but it's something the club is proud of."
The 1st hole at the Field Club is one of many at the course that provide incredible vistas of the historic clubhouse on top of the hill and is definitely one of the best opening holes in the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh Field Club
Founded: 1882
Public or Private: Private
Location: 121 Field Club Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Phone Number: 412-963-8500
Website: www.fieldclub.org
Course Designer: Alexander Findlay
Par: 71
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Gold - 6,827 yards - 73.9/138
- Black - 6,717 yards - 73.3/135
- Blue - 6,337 yards - 71.5/133
- White - 5,779 yards - 68.4/130
- Red - 5,508 yards - 67.0/127