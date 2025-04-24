19-year-old faces arson charges in N.J. wildfire, prosecutors say he set bonfire

A 19-year-old man faces arson charges related to the wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. that has scorched more than 15,000 acres.

Joseph Kling, of Waretown, faces aggravated arson and arson charges related to the fire. According to the Ocean County prosecutor and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the wildfire started Tuesday at around 9:45 a.m.

Authorities say a joint investigation revealed the wildfire was caused by a bonfire that wasn't properly extinguished. Authorities allege Kling lit wooden pallets on fire and then left the area before the fire was fully out.

Kling has been taken into custody and is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a hearing.

Officials say the fire started in Waretown and then continued to spread into Lacey Township, destroying a commercial building. Authorities say they were able to use GPS to determine where the fire started.

Kling was arrested after a combined investigation from numerous agencies, including the Ocean County prosecutor's office, N.J. DEP, N.J. Forest Fire Service, Ocean Township police, Lacey Township police and more.

Jones Road Wildfire has consumed approximately 15,000 acres

CBS News New York

The wildfire is about 50% contained after spreading across roughly 15,000 acres. Officials said Wednesday it may wind up being the largest wildfire in New Jersey in 20 years.

Fortunately, first responders have been able to keep the fire away from most homes and structures, and officials said it is mostly burning now in wilderness, away from people.

The fire, however, is expected to keep burning for days.

Fire prompts NYC air quality concerns

The volume of smoke from the large wildfire has prompted an air quality alert in New York City, as well as for the lower Hudson Valley and Long Island.

The air quality index measures severity of air pollution. It has several levels of alert depending on the index values: Green, yellow, orange, red, purple and maroon.

Thursday's air quality is expected to be in the orange range, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups such as the elderly or very young, or those with underlying lung and heart conditions. The general public is unlikely to be affected at this level.