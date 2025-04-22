Wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. prompts mandatory evacuations

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for some homes in New Jersey's Barnegat Township in Ocean County due to a wildfire.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said mandatory evacuations are underway on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway. Video from the scene shows portions of Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area on fire, with thick clouds of smoke billowing into the air.

Officials say about 150 acres are burning.

So far, there were no reported injuries.

