Wildfire in Ocean County, N.J. prompts mandatory evacuations

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for some homes in New Jersey's Barnegat Township in Ocean County due to a wildfire. 

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said mandatory evacuations are underway on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway. Video from the scene shows portions of Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area on fire, with thick clouds of smoke billowing into the air. 

Officials say about 150 acres are burning. 

So far, there were no reported injuries. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

