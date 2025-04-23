Maps show N.J. wildfire smoke forecast. Will it impact NYC, and when?

The Jones Road wildfire rages on in Ocean County, N.J., and the smoke could impact our area in the coming days.

With only about 10% of the Jersey fire contained as of Tuesday night, smoke continues to billow into the air across South Jersey. The prevailing wind is currently out of the north, but as the winds shift, we could be exposed to fine particulate matter.

Take a look at these fire and smoke maps. The fire is located in Ocean and Lacey townships in Ocean County.

CBS News New York

And here's a look at what we're expecting from the smoke, based on the prevailing winds.

So, what does that all mean? Well, two things come to mind: Reduced air quality and hazy skies.

Given this is a fluid situation, it is difficult to say what the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be moving forward. It's also questionable as to how much smoke will escape into the atmosphere.

The real question is, how well will the fire be contained in the coming days?

Given the warm, ample sunshine, low relative humidity and lack of rain in the forecast, the firefighting effort will remain challenging.

However, since the winds will be in check, there is only a low to medium risk for rapid wildfire spread through tomorrow.

The other good news is we're expecting rain by the weekend, which would help with any ongoing firefighting effort.

Here's a closer look at the forecast

Wednesday will be fair and mild, with June-like temperatures. Temperatures will cool a bit Wednesday night, dipping to the 50s and 40s in the suburbs.

Thursday is shaping up to be another sunny, warm and breezy day, with the high around 73 degrees. It'll be much the same, if not slightly warmer, on Friday.

So what about that rain? We might see showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday. There may even be incidents of localized flooding.