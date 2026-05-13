Live Updates: Iran says it's ready to repel new U.S. attack with peace talks stalled as Trump heads to China
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Leaving the White House for Beijing, President Trump said he expected a "long talk" with President Xi Jinping about the Iran war. He said the U.S. doesn't "need any help" from Beijing in resolving the 75-day conflict that has slammed the global economy.
- With diplomatic efforts for a peace deal seemingly stalled, an Iranian commander says military drills in Tehran have demonstrated the Islamic Republic's readiness to confront a potential new U.S. attack "at any place and at any time."
- The Iran war has cost U.S. taxpayers $29 billion so far, acting Pentagon comptroller Jules Hurst told lawmakers on Tuesday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had put a $25 billion price tag on it last month, but U.S. officials familiar with internal assessments suggested at the time the war could already have cost close to $50 billion.
Iran's national soccer team preparing for World Cup amid visa concerns
Iran's national soccer team is making final preparations to head for the U.S. ahead of the World Cup, but visa issues could still disrupt those plans.
The team is currently at a training camp in Turkey, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, and they plan to fly to the U.S. in late May for a last round of international friendly matches before the tournament, which is being held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, starting on June 11.
Coaching staff have voiced concerns about possible delays or refusals in U.S. visas being issued, however. The country's soccer association president Mehdi Taj told state TV last week that the team has 10 conditions for attending the tournament, including all players and technical staff being granted visas, "especially those who have served their military service in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, such as Mehdi Taremi and Ehsan Hajsafi."
The IRGC has long been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and Canadian governments. Taj was denied entry to Canada ahead of another soccer championship last month.
Iranian officials have also asked for their flag and anthem to be respected, and for security guarantees at airports, hotels and stadiums.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran's soccer players will be welcome for the World Cup, but he warned that people with links to the IRGC could face restrictions on entering the country.
Iranian commander says forces ready to confront new attack "any place and at any time" after drills
An Iranian commander says recent military drills around the country's capital show the Islamic Republic's forces are at a "high level of comprehensive readiness" to confront a new attack by the U.S. or Israel, "at any place and at any time."
Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for the Tehran region, said the five-day drills dubbed "Martyr Commander" demonstrated his troops ability "to confront any movement by the hostile enemy, the American and Zionist enemies, at any place and at any time with the shortest possible response time."
Troops including special forces and IRGC commandos participated in the drills, which included exercising pre-planned operations "for confronting the enemy's special operations … and unit tactics and techniques to confront the enemy in any terrain and in any situation."
Iran state media agency lays out regime preconditions for talks with U.S., calls American terms "demand for surrender"
Tehran has set five preconditions for resuming negotiations with Washington to end the 75-day war launched by Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 28, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, including the lifting of sanctions and compensation for war-related damages.
The Tuesday report posted on Fars' social media channels, citing an anonymous source, said Iran's government had rejected the most recent U.S. 14-point proposal for a peace deal as a "demand for surrender," calling it an attempt to secure through diplomacy what Washington had failed to achieve on the battlefield.
According to Fars, Iran will reengage in direct peace talks with the U.S. only on an agreement that includes an end to conflicts on all fronts, including Israel's ongoing war with Hezbollah in Lebanon; the lifting of sanctions against Iran; the release of frozen Iranian financial assets; compensation for war-related damages; and recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran sees these as minimum requirements for negotiations to restart, but for the Trump administration, the latter two, at least, are likely to be non-starters.
The only round of direct U.S.-Iran talks so far during the war took place in Pakistan in early April, but they ended without a deal. The fragile ceasefire that took hold on April 8 has been tested over the last week or so by naval clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and sporadic new Iranian attacks on U.S. Gulf allies.
President Trump declared the truce "on life support" earlier this week.
Iran to be key topic in Trump-Xi summit
President Trump said he would ask his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to "open up" China to American firms during their high-stakes summit this week, but his desire to ramp up trade will have to contend with political friction over Taiwan and the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which already delayed the trip from March.
As he departed the White House Tuesday to head for Beijing, Mr. Trump said he expected a "long talk" with Xi about Iran, which sells most of its U.S.-sanctioned oil to China. But he also downplayed disagreements, telling reporters, "I don't think we need any help with Iran" from China and that Xi had been "relatively good" on the topic.
Beijing is growing impatient for peace, however, with China's foreign minister urging his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday to step up mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.
Beijing has grown more confident and assertive since Mr. Trump's trip there in 2017, and he may find himself in a weakened position as he seeks a way out of the Iran war. But the summit also comes at an uncertain time for China's economy, which has struggled in recent years with sluggish domestic spending and a protracted debt crisis in the once-booming property sector.
CBS/AFP
Australia says it will join France, U.K. mission to help secure Strait of Hormuz shipping
Australia will join a "strictly defensive" mission led by France and Britain to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Richard Marles said.
The nation will contribute a Wedgetail E-7A surveillance aircraft, already deployed in the region to protect the United Arab Emirates from Iran drone attacks, Marles said after a meeting of 40 countries.
"Australia stands ready to support an independent and strictly defensive Multinational Military Mission, led by the United Kingdom and France, once it is established," Marles said in a statement. The mission is aimed at demonstrating "a tangible commitment to the security of international trade," he said.
Amid sharp criticism from President Trump at all NATO allies for declining to join offensive efforts against Iran, France and the U.K. began efforts to build a coalition of nations willing to help ensure the strait remains safe and passable after the war.
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week he would speak to Mr. Trump about the mission, which comes as the U.S. military suspended its operation to guide commercial ships out of the Persian Gulf.
CBS/AFP
Trump says it's "virtual treason" for media to say Iran is doing well in the war
President Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday that it's "virtual TREASON" for the news media to say that Iran is doing well in the war.
"When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it's virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement," Mr. Trump said. "They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist. These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country."
Treason is defined in the U.S. Constitution as a crime when someone "owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere."
The president said in the post, as he has previously maintained, that Iran's navy and air force have been decimated by U.S. forces, and Tehran's leaders "are no longer with us."
"Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!" he said.
Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized media coverage of the U.S-Israeli war against Iran since the fighting began. In March, Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr threatened to revoke broadcast licenses after the president accused the media of falsely reporting on the war.
Consumer prices for Americans surge to highest level in almost 3 years
Inflation accelerated in April to an annual rate of 3.8%, the highest since May 2023, as the Iran war pushed up energy costs and raised prices across the economy.
The Consumer Price Index, which tracks price changes of goods typically purchased by consumers over time, shows inflation rose 0.6% in April from the prior month.
Energy prices were the major driver, accounting for 40% of the total CPI increase, according to the Labor Department. On an annual basis, gasoline prices jumped 28.4% from a year earlier.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.8% from a year earlier, suggesting price pressures are also spreading beyond fuel costs.