Ocean County, N.J. wildfire expected to burn for days. Air quality alert in effect for NYC area.

The Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey is expected to burn for days, prompting air quality concerns from South Jersey to New York City.

The fire is 50% contained and has scorched more than 13,000 acres, according to the latest update from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service late Wednesday night.

Fire officials say this could end up being the largest wildfire the state has seen in two decades.

"Based on the weather that we're dealing with right now -- humidity's down, we've got these breezes, temperatures are up -- I do believe this fire is going to continue to burn, especially in some of the low areas, probably until we get some precipitation," New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly told reporters Wednesday morning. "So based on the forecast, it looks like Friday night into Saturday, which realistically is only a couple days away. If that does in fact hold true, I tend to believe that we should have this fire contained by the weekend."

New Jersey's acting Gov. Tahesha Way has declared a state of emergency for Ocean County, and New York officials are warning residents about an air quality alert for New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is expected to share its next update at 10 a.m. Thursday.

N.J. wildfire has Ocean County residents on edge

Fire officials say it will likely take days to fully contain and extinguish the flames, but thanks to the work of first responders, they are now fighting this battle in the woods and not in people's backyards.

"Thanks to the incredible, heroic work of the good men and women of our New Jersey Forest Fire Service, folks' homes and lives have been saved, and we've truly averted a major disaster," said New Jersey Forest Fire Service Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

More than 5,000 residents had to be evacuated after the fire broke out Tuesday morning, and over 1,300 homes were under threat in Ocean and Lacey townships. Power was shut off to more than 25,000 customers, but service was fully restored by Wednesday evening.

Although the evacuation orders have been lifted and the power is back on, some families remain on edge, hoping rain in the forecast will help firefighting efforts.

"I didn't sleep all night. We got the notice that we could go back, but it's still very unsettling because, look at it," Lacey Township resident Aimee Zettel said.

"It doesn't look good, but they keep telling us everything is all right. So as long as it ain't blowing this way, hopefully they'll get it under control," said resident Bill Schultz.

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported and no homes were damaged, but one business, several outbuildings and cars were destroyed.

April 20th is considered the peak of spring fire season in New Jersey. Even though there has been recent rain, officials warn drought conditions are deeply serious, particularly in the southern half of the state.

The fire service says the state saw 310 wildfires with 315 acres burned this time last year, compared to 662 wildfires with 16,572 acres burned during the same period this year.