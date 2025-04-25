Watch CBS News

A look at the damage from the Jones Road Wildfire in N.J.

A 19-year-old is facing arson charges after prosecutors say he started a bonfire that sparked the blaze in South Jersey. CBS News New York's Christina Fan reports from Lacey Township.
