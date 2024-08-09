What to watch in Philadelphia Eagles-Baltimore Ravens Week 1 preseason

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts has been "awesome" in training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time since the ugly end to the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles will play a football game. The Birds will travel south on I-95 and face the Baltimore Ravens tonight at M&T Bank Stadium.

It will be the first glimpse of Kellen Moore's offense and Vic Fangio's defense in a game setting. The Eagles won't reveal everything, but Week 1 of the preseason will be key for several players fighting for spots on the 53-man roster.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni remained tight-lipped on whether Philadelphia's starters would play tonight, but here's what to watch against Baltimore.

Who will backup Jalen Hurts?

The Eagles invest resources into a veteran backup quarterback every season.

Earlier this year, the Eagles acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett, a 2022 first-round pick, started 24 games for the Steelers over the past two seasons.

But this week, second-year quarterback Tanner McKee started getting more reps with the second-team offense over Pickett.

McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford University, had a good preseason last year but ultimately served as the team's third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Marcus Mariota.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, right, talks things over with quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

With a strong performance against Baltimore, McKee could threaten to take Pickett's job as the No. 2 behind Hurts.

Can Will Shipley create a role for himself in the RB rotation?

In training camp, Will Shipley has emerged as a rookie who could be carving a role for himself. Shipley, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson University, has made some plays out of the backfield with his receiving ability.

Sirianni said some of Shipley reminds him of Danny Woodhead, who was a versatile back with the Chargers for several years.

Philadelphia Eagles' Will Shipley participates in a drill during NFL rookie minicamp at the football team's training facility, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Kenneth Gainwell is the favorite to be the team's RB2 behind Saquon Barkley, but Shipley should get plenty of opportunities to showcase himself tonight against Baltimore, including in the return game with the NFL's new kickoff rules.

Which wideout will step up behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith?

The Eagles are desperately searching for a third wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Howie Roseman could make a move for one before the regular season starts.

Several Eagles will get a chance to show why they should earn a spot on the team's depth chart behind Brown and Smith against the Ravens.

Rookie Johnny Wilson will certainly be a name to watch. The rookie sixth-round pick out of Florida State University got first-team reps this week while Parris Campbell nursed an injury.

Philadelphia Eagles' Johnny Wilson participates in a drill during NFL rookie minicamp at the football team's training facility, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Wilson, who is 6-foot-6 inches and 228 pounds, has a big catch radius and could be a target in the end zone.

Other wideouts fighting for roster spots tonight include John Ross, rookie Ainias Smith, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata, Austin Watkins Jr., Griffin Hebert and Jacob Harris.

Who starts at right guard for Philadelphia?

Tyler Steen was the favorite to land the starting right guard job at the beginning of training camp, but he's dealt with an ankle injury and missed a week of practices.

With Steen missing time, veteran offensive lineman Mekhi Becton appears to be in the mix to start at right guard between center Cam Jurgens and right tackle Lane Johnson. Becton has gotten more reps with the first-team offensive line this week, including when Steen returned from his injury.

Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen (56) walks off the field after defeating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. Rich Schultz / AP

Becton, a former first-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL draft, doesn't have experience playing guard in the NFL. However, offensive line coach and running game coordinator Jeff Stoutland appears to believe he might have something in Becton at right guard. It's still early into camp. Steen will likely get plenty of chances to compete for the starting spot until the regular season begins.

All eyes on Georgia product Nolan Smith

The Eagles are learning a new defense under Fangio, but it's unlikely we'll see some of the team's starters tonight, including Bryce Huff and Josh Sweat. Brandon Graham is on his farewell tour, so he'll be watching from the sidelines.

All eyes should be on Nolan Smith, Philadelphia's 2023 first-round pick. Smith wasn't able to crack a role on the team's defensive line rotation in 2023, despite the team struggling.

If Smith can make the leap and contribute in 2024, it would add depth to the Eagles' edge rotation.

Zack Baun? Nakobe Dean? Who are the team's starting LBs?

Devin White and Zack Baun appear to be the favorites to be Philadelphia's starting linebackers. They each have gotten the most reps with the first-team defense. White likely has the No. 1 spot locked up. The Eagles signed him this offseason hoping the former All-Pro will have a bounce-back year.

But there are plenty of others competing with Baun to lock down the second linebacker spot.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Nakobe Dean was supposed to be the team's starting linebacker in 2023, but injuries derailed his season. The reviews out of training camp on Dean haven't been great, but the 2021 Butkus Award winner, which goes to the top linebacker in college football, will get a chance to fight for a job tonight.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter, is also in the mix for a linebacker job along with second-year product Ben VanSumeren.

Dean, Trotter Jr., and Van Sumeren have all received first-team reps in training camp as the Birds work to determine their linebacker group.

Young CBs battling for other starting spot

The No. 2 cornerback job might be Philadelphia's most interesting training camp battle. Darius Slay has one starting job locked up, but several other younger players are fighting for the other starting job.

Isaiah Rodgers has continued to play well following a strong spring. Rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell and Kelee Ringo are also threats to win the job.

Philadelphia Eagles' Quinyon Mitchell participates in a drill during NFL rookie minicamp at the football team's training facility, Friday, May 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Mitchell has also continued to get time in the slot in training camp, so it'll be interesting to see how the Eagles divide reps amongst their cornerbacks vs. Baltimore. In the team's unofficial depth chart this week, veteran Avonte Maddox was listed as the starting slot cornerback.

How does James Bradberry look at safety?

James Bradberry, the team's starting cornerback opposite Slay for the past two seasons, has switched positions and is trying to convert to safety to make Philadelphia's roster. Bradberry played the position in high school.

After an All-Pro season in 2022, Bradberry had a down year in 2023, as the team collapsed down the stretch. This led to the Eagles selecting Mitchell and Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 15: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to catch a pass as James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends during the first quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Bradberry, who was listed as a second-team safety on the team's unofficial depth chart behind starter Reed Blankenship, is fighting for a roster spot, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares tonight at a new position.