Who did the Philadelphia Eagles sign today? Tracking 2024 NFL free agency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and Zack Baun and extending Landon Dickerson. The Philadelphia Eagles spent the first day of the NFL's legal tampering window busy making deals... and making headlines.

The work likely won't slow down for general manager Howie Roseman, who is expected to be active in the offseason.

Free agents can officially sign their contracts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 when the new league year begins.

Here's a roundup of who Philadelphia has agreed to sign this offseason.

March 11: Eagles, Saquon Barkley agree to 3-year contract

The Eagles and Barkley agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million contract on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke the signing, reporting the former New York Giants running back could earn up to $46.75 million.

Barkley's contract with the Eagles reportedly has $26 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley played football at Whitehall High School in the Lehigh Valley before becoming a star at Penn State University. He then became the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, won the Offensive Rookie of the Year and blossomed into one of the best three-down backs in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley Cooper Neill / Getty Images

The 27-year-old ran for 962 yards and added 280 more yards in the receiving game with 10 total touchdowns last season. According to StatMuse, Barkley is in the top five among running backs since 2018 in receiving yards (2,100) and receptions (288).

Barkley's signing with the Eagles sparked a feud with former Giants running back Tiki Barber.

Barber said that Barkley was "dead to us" on sports radio in New York after the signing was reported.

Later Monday night, Barkley responded on X, posting, "@TikiBarber lol yup you're the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more [guaranteed money] which wasn't given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs."

March 11: Eagles, Bryce Huff agree to 3-year contract

Before signing Barkley, the Eagles first addressed their pass rush - a staple of how Roseman builds his football teams.

Philadelphia agreed to a three-year, $51.1 million contract with former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.

Huff, 25, is coming off a career year with the Jets, recording 10 sacks in 17 games last season. With the Eagles, Huff will likely take on a larger workload. He played just 42% of the Jets' defensive snaps in 2023.

Huff went undrafted out of the University of Memphis in 2020. He comes to Philadelphia with 17 1/2 career sacks.

Bryce Huff #47 of the New York Jets celebrates after a sack during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Al Bello/Getty Images

By signing Huff, the Eagles will likely trade Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat.

The Birds previously permitted Reddick to seek a trade, though the Temple University product clarified that he did not ask for a move. Philadelphia is also shopping Sweat, according to multiple reports.

March 11: Eagles, Zack Baun agree to 1-year contract

The Eagles added another piece to their defense, agreeing to a one-year contract with former New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun, according to ESPN.

Baun, 27, recorded 30 tackles, four quarterback hits and one interception in 17 games with the Saints last season. He played mostly special teams in New Orleans.

The Saints drafted Baun out of the University of Nebraska in 2020.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Gerald Herbert / AP

March 11: Eagles, Landon Dickerson agree to 4-year contract

The Eagles also locked up one of their own on Monday. Philadelphia made Landon Dickerson the highest-paid guard in NFL history with a four-year contract extension that will pay him $21 million per season.

Dickerson has earned Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back seasons and allowed a career-high 3.86 seconds of average time to pressure, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He allowed three sacks in 16 games last season.

"Not Going ANYWHERE," Dickerson wrote on X.

Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / Getty Images

March 9: Brandon Graham agrees to 1-year deal

Brandon Graham wasn't lying when he said he wanted to play one more season with the Philadelphia Eagles. On March 9, the team announced it agreed to terms of a one-year contract with Graham, bringing the defensive end back for a franchise-record 15th season.

Graham has 73 sacks in a record 195 career games with the Eagles, including three sacks last season. The 35-year-old is a popular player in the locker room and the Philadelphia community.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham watches during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP