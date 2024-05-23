Philadelphia Eagles sign WR John Ross to 1-year deal after DeVante Parker retires

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver John Ross, a former first-round pick, to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Ross retired from the NFL in 2023 after signing a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs but is attempting to make a comeback after falling short of the expectations of being a first-round draft pick. He signed with the Eagles after trying out at Philadelphia's rookie minicamp at the end of April.

We've signed WR John Ross to a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wNpO0X8D8z — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 23, 2024

The move comes after veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker retired from the NFL after nine seasons. He signed with the Eagles in March after playing for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins but decided to spend time with family instead. The Birds placed Parker on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

Ross, 28, was known for his speed coming out of the University of Washington in the 2017 NFL draft. He was selected No. 9 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming the third wideout taken in the draft, and even heard his name called at the Art Museum steps in Philly -- the site of the 2017 NFL draft.

Ross set the record with a 4.22 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in 2017, but that was recently broken by wideout Xavier Worthy, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, that speed wasn't able to translate into actual production. Ross dealt with numerous injuries throughout his NFL career and has only played in 37 games over five seasons for the Bengals and New York Giants. He's only played at least 10 games twice, which came in 2018 and 2021.

In 37 total games, Ross recorded 62 catches, 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. His two best seasons came with the Bengals in 2018 and 2019. In 13 games in 2018, Ross had seven receiving touchdowns on 21 catches for 210 yards, and he hauled in 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2019.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are locks to make the Eagles' roster, but after that it's a mystery. Ross will compete this summer to pencil in a role for himself in the 2024 season throughout the offseason and training camp.