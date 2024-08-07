Why Eagles QB Jalen Hurts called former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale after Week 18 loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledged Wednesday he called former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale after Philadelphia's 27-10 loss to New York in Week 18 last season.

Hurts said during his press conference at training camp that he wanted to pick Martindale's brain to "see what he saw in us." Martindale and the Giants mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the regular season.

"It's more so for me to try to pour into my cup in terms of knowledge, and I've had a lot of respect for what he's done," Hurts said. "We've had a lot of success versus him. I think that was a point where we were definitely trying to make a run, make a push, and I was just trying to pour into my cup the knowledge from him and pick his brain on some things."

Hurts called Martindale a "very respectable person" and a "great coach" with "a great mentality in how he goes about his business." When asked if he's ever called an opposing coach before, the quarterback said he tries to "use my resources to my best ability."

The Giants beat the Eagles 27-10 in the final regular season game. Hurts was 7 for 16 for 55 yards, one interception and was sacked twice. New York blitzed him 63% of his dropbacks in the Week 18 game.

According to ESPN, Hurts and Martindale spoke for about 30 minutes in a phone call sometime after the loss. ESPN reported the two spoke about weaknesses in the Eagles' protection and how Martindale game-planned against the Birds' QB.

Martindale told ESPN it was the first time an opposing quarterback called him, adding he "thought it was pretty cool that the guy called." The former Giants defensive coordinator said the Eagles weren't committed to running the ball and were throwing it too often on early downs during their end-of-season slide. Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games, including a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

The phone call was part of a report about a disconnect between Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni, which was a topic of speculation throughout the offseason. Wednesday's report alleged their relationship was "fractured" and "unhealthy" in 2023.

On the first day of training camp, both Sirianni and Hurts addressed the offseason reports.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia head coach said he and Hurts are in a "really good place."

Hurts responded to the report Wednesday by saying, "You have reports and you have rumors and then you have reality."

"We're in reality right now," he said. "You've got different people doing different things and we have different responsibilities. Ultimately, we're just attacking it day by day. This team is putting the best foot forward in effort and intensity."