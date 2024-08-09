How to watch Philadelphia Eagles-Baltimore Ravens Week 1 preseason and more

Nick Sirianni doesn’t deny relationship with Jalen Hurts is work in progress after ESPN report

Nick Sirianni doesn’t deny relationship with Jalen Hurts is work in progress after ESPN report

Nick Sirianni doesn’t deny relationship with Jalen Hurts is work in progress after ESPN report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The wait is finally over for Philadelphia Eagles fans. The Birds will open the preseason tonight against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Last season's brutal collapse brought plenty of changes to the team, including two new coordinators and big free-agent signings like Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff.

Here's how to watch Philadelphia's Week 1 game against the Ravens and what else you need to know.

How to watch Eagles-Ravens

Week 1 of the preseason between the Eagles and Ravens won't air on NBC10 like most Birds preseason games.

Instead, it will air on COZI-TV and NBCSP+ and begin at 7:30 p.m. Fans can get access to COZI-TV, a streaming service owned by NBC, through Hulu or YouTube TV.

Fans can also watch the game through NFL+.

The Ravens-Eagles game will also air on the radio on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

What to watch in Eagles-Ravens

There will be plenty of storylines and position battles to watch between the Eagles and Ravens.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn't commit to the starters playing, but there will still be plenty of players to keep an eye on.

The Eagles have plenty of young cornerbacks competing for the No. 2 cornerback spot alongside Darius Slay. The third wide receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is also up for grabs, among plenty of other position battles.

How to get Eagles-Ravens tickets

Baltimore isn't too far of a drive from Philadelphia -- just under two hours, according to Google Maps. Plenty of Eagles fans will likely make the trip down I-95 to support the Birds.

Fans can buy tickets to tonight's game starting at $18.25 on TicketMaster. Tickets are also available on third-party sites like SeatGeek and StubHub.

Eagles-Ravens betting odds

The Eagles are -1.5-point favorites against the Ravens on FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 37.5 on FanDuel.

Eagles' remaining preseason schedule

Week 2 @ New England Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

Week 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m.