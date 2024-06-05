DeVonta Smith doesn't regret recent Philadelphia Eagles contract extension: "I'm where I want to be"

Eagles will miss Jason Kelce, but they're still loaded. What will Kellen Moore's offense look like?

Eagles will miss Jason Kelce, but they're still loaded. What will Kellen Moore's offense look like?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith doesn't have any regrets about his recent contract extension after several wideouts across the league signed larger deals.

Why? Because Philly is the only place Smith wanted to be.

"You can't be counting the pockets of others," Smith said on Tuesday during Philadelphia's mandatory mini-camp. "I'm where I want to be, this is where I wanted to be. At the end of the day, it was still life-changing for me. Those guys that got their deals, they deserve it. Great players and great people. At the end of the day, we're all blessed."

In April, Smith signed a three-year contract extension with the Eagles worth $75 million, including $51 million guaranteed, as the Birds locked up several other core players to their roster to long-term deals.

Since then, other wideouts in the NFL have signed much larger deals and reset the market.

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings signed wideout Justin Jefferson to a massive four-year extension worth $140 million, including $110 million guaranteed.

Not long after the Eagles extended Smith, the Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

At the end of May, the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Smith's former teammate at the University of Alabama, signed a three-year, $84.75 million deal.

And since the Smith contract, the Eagles also locked up his teammate, A.J. Brown, to a monster three-year, $96 million contract extension with $84 million in guarantees right before the 2024 NFL draft.

After Jefferson signed his contract with the Vikings earlier this week, former Eagles president Joe Banner posted on X that Smith should fire his agent.

"DeVonta Smith should fire his agent unless he overruled the agents advice," Banner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He completely misread where market was headed and signed a deal before all these deals reset the market. What was the rush? Another smart deal by Eagles but can only happen if player and agent allow it."

Banner has since posted that his initial comments about Smith's deal were "too harsh." But as he noted, locking up key players like Smith early ahead of the market is something executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman has done throughout his tenure.

In just this offseason alone, the Eagles have signed other home-grown talent like Reed Blankenship, Landon Dickerson, Jake Elliott and Jordan Mailata to contract extensions.

As far as on the field, Smith said everyone is still figuring out new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.

Moore, who was the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Charges in 2023 and held the same role for four years with the Dallas Cowboys, is in his first year as Philadelphia's offensive coordinator after the team fired Brian Johnson following a disastrous end to the 2023 season. Philly's offense looked stale and lacked answers against defenses, especially against the blitz, last year.

Smith said he believes the creativity of the offense, including motion and different bunch formations, will help players like him, Brown, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and others make plays in the 2024 season.

"I think it's going to be great," Smith said. "Get a new style of offense around, let guys not have more freedom but be able to do things that we weren't allowed to do — moving guys around and things like that. And overall, it's always nice to have a fresh start."