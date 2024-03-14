Philadelphia Eagles to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Devin White to 1-year contract: CBS Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White to a 1-year contract, CBS Sports reported on Thursday night.

Former Buccaneers LB Devin White is signing a one-year deal with the Eagles, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 14, 2024

NFL Network reports the 1-year deal is worth $7.5 million.

White, 26, fills a much-needed void as a linebacker in Philadelphia's defense.

In 14 games last season with the Buccaneers, White had 83 tackles, nine quarterback hits and five tackles for loss. He also had six pass deflections and two interceptions.

White, who won the Super Bowl with the Bucs in the 2021 season, earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl in the 2021 season.

The Birds faced White and the Bucs twice last season, including in the playoff loss in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs.

In Philadelphia's 25-11 win over Tampa in Week 3, White had seven tackles, one pass deflection and one interception.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. / Getty Images

White, who was benched toward the end of last season and dealt with a lingering foot injury, was selected No. 5 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the Bucs out of Louisiana State University.

The Birds needed a linebacker this offseason after Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham and Shaq Leonard departed in free agency.

White will join Nakobe Dean, the former University of Georgia product, in the Eagles' linebacker room.

The Eagles signed former New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun to a one-year contract earlier in free agency. He played mostly special teams for the Saints last season.

The Eagles have had a busy free agency by signing Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and making several other moves.