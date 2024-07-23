Cooper DeJean to begin Philadelphia Eagles training camp on NFI list and miss 3 weeks, report says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cooper DeJean, the Philadelphia Eagles' second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will begin training camp on the non-football injury list and be sidelined for three weeks, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported DeJean suffered a hamstring injury when he was "caught in an awkward position during offseason training." According to Fowler, the Eagles are confident DeJean will have a "quick recovery" and he will contribute in the 2024 season.

#Eagles DB Cooper DeJean will begin camp on NFI and will be sidelined sidelined three weeks with a hamstring injury suffered when he was caught in an awkward position during offseason training, per league source. It is unrelated to any prior injury. The Eagles are confident in a… — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 23, 2024

The news is a tough blow for DeJean. The Eagles reported to the NovaCare Complex for training camp on Tuesday and will hold their first practice on Wednesday.

The Eagles traded up to pick DeJean, a defensive back out of the University of Iowa, with the No. 40 overall pick in April's NFL draft. The Birds sent three picks, including two second-rounders, to the Washington Commanders to pick DeJean. DeJean dropped in the draft, but the Eagles had a first-round grade on the versatile defensive back.

Entering camp, DeJean was a candidate to compete for Philadelphia's starting slot cornerback position in Vic Fangio's defense. He was in the running to return kicks and punts. DeJean earned First-Team Associated Press All-American honors as a cornerback in 2023, but he was also named Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. DeJean was also the conference's Defensive Back of the Year with 41 tackles, two interceptions and five pass break-ups.

ESPN reported the hamstring injury is "unrelated" to any prior injury. DeJean missed the end of the 2024 season with a broken fibula.

If DeJean returns three weeks from Tuesday, that would put him on track to return on Tuesday, Aug. 13.