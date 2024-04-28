Philadelphia Eagles to sign former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton, report says

Carrying on a Philadelphia Eagles fan's legacy after he passed away, one game at a time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will sign former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton to a one-year deal as long as he passes his physical, ESPN reported on Sunday.

ESPN reports the deal would be worth $5.5 million.

Becton, 25, was picked 11th overall by the Jets in the 2020 NFL draft but has dealt with numerous knee injuries over his professional career.

Becton missed the entire 2022 season with an injury but has started in 30 of his 31 games in his career. He's played at right and left tackle for the Jets. Last season, he started 16 games for New York.

Becton would give the Eagles depth on its offensive line and could be a potential steal if offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland can get him back into first-round form.

ESPN reports Becton is expected to be Philadelphia's swing tackle.

The Eagles didn't address offensive line in the 2024 NFL draft until Day 3 by selecting guard Trevor Keegan out of the University of Michigan and offensive lineman Dylan McMahon out of NC State.

The Eagles should still have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL for the 2024 season, but with Jason Kelce retiring, all eyes will be on Cam Jurgens as he replaces Kelce.