Eagles rookie Will Shipley turning heads at training camp. Here's what he's learning from Saquon Barkley.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There aren't many opportunities for Day 3 draft picks to spend the majority of practice with the first team in the first week of camp. Will Shipley was in rare air but wasn't out of his element.

Saquon Barkley was excused from Monday's training camp practice due to a personal matter, giving Shipley and Kenneth Gainwell increased snaps with the first-team offense. The Eagles' fourth-round pick made his presence felt with Barkley out, taking advantage of his pass-catching ability when he was getting those reps.

Jalen Hurts threw a pass to Shipley on a quick out to the right side of the field, with Devin White covering him. White hit the rookie hard once the ball was in his hands, but Shipley held onto the ball to secure the catch. On the next play, Shipley easily beat Julian Okwara on a wheel route for a big gain, with Hurts throwing the pass.

"I expect to make those plays," Shipley said. "That's something I think I bring to the table is the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. It's something we've been joking around about. They can't keep guarding us with D-ends out of the backfield, so when they do that, we have to take advantage of it.

"So a play like that, Jalen puts a great ball up and you have to go up and make a play. It couldn't have been a better throw. I love opportunities like that, and you can't take them for granted. Have to go make a play and make sure everybody can see you do it as well."

The Eagles have a three-down running back in Barkley. They still need to find some depth, which is where Shipley comes in.

Gainwell is the leading candidate to be the RB2, playing that role over the last few seasons with Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift. Gainwell's stock dipped last year after finishing with 84 carries for 364 yards (4.3 yards per carry) in an expanded role.

With Barkley around, Gainwell or Shipley won't get as many touches. Early in training camp, it's evident the offense is going to feature passes to the running backs, which has been virtually nonexistent in the Eagles' offense over the past few years.

Fortunately for Shipley, catching passes is his specialty.

"I've been watching a lot of film on Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions, just how versatile he is, the ability to make people miss, get through little holes and just how elusive he is," Shipley said. "He catches the ball out of the backfield. He's a back that can do it a multitude of ways and that's something I want to be able to hang my hat on and do it as well."

Shipley has turned heads early in camp, perhaps playing his way into some touches in the Eagles' offense come Week 1. He'll get a good look this preseason with the starters getting minimal snaps, hoping to take that first impression even further.

Tutelage from Barkley has helped put Shipley in this position.

"With Saquon, it's how to be a pro," Shipley said. "That's one of the best things. Just removing the football knowledge out of it, but how to prepare off the field, how to prepare in the film room, take care of your body off the field as well. There's just so many different things he's willing to share and help me out with. I'm very grateful for 2-6 and all the guys in the room."