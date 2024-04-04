Philadelphia Eagles extend LT Jordan Mailata, sign CB Avonte Maddox

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles' busy offseason continued Thursday as the team extended starting left tackle Jordan Mailata and brought back slot cornerback Avonte Maddox on a one-year deal.

The Eagles agreed to terms with Mailata on a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the three-year deal is worth $66 million, including $48 million guaranteed. It also includes a $20 million signing bonus, according to Schefter.

The $22 million-per-year average only puts Mailata behind Laremy Tunsil, Trent Williams and Andrew Thomas as the highest-paid tackles in the NFL.

Mailata, 27, was drafted by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. He had prior football experience before being drafted by the Birds. Mailata played rugby in Australia before coming overseas and joining the Eagles. He entered the draft through the International Player Pathway Program.

Mailata has played in a total of 62 games, including 57 starts, for the Eagles since joining the team in 2020.

Eagles bring back Avonte Maddox

After releasing Maddox in early March, the Eagles brought him back on a one-year deal on Thursday.

The Eagles cut Maddox as he was entering the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2021. He had a $9.6 million salary cap hit for the 2024 season, per Over The Cap, before being released.

Maddox emerged as one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL during his time with the Eagles, but he dealt with several injuries.

Maddox has only played in 14 games the past two years in the regular season and the Eagles.

Maddox has had a combined 55 tackles, one interception, five pass deflections and four forced fumbles for the Eagles in 2022 and 2023 combined.